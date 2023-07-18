Peraza went 1-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Peraza has just a 9.6 percent walk rate at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, and he'd drawn just three free passes over 39 plate appearances in the majors. He's got a solid batting eye, but Monday's effort was an impressive one for the infielder, who hit leadoff and started at third base. With Josh Donaldson (calf) potentially facing a season-ending injury, Peraza could have a chance to carve out a regular role before the trade deadline. He has a .235/.409/.265 slash line with four RBI, five runs scored and four stolen bases through 14 contests in the majors this year.