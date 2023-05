Peraza (ankle) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Peraza hasn't made any appearances for the Yankees since spraining his right ankle in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Guardians. The 22-year-old rookie has been a part-time player for the Yankees since his April 16 call-up, so his absence hasn't necessarily opened up steady playing time for any one player.