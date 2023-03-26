The Yankees indicated Sunday that a decision has yet to be made on whether Peraza will be on the Opening Day roster, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera were both informed they made the Opening Day roster Sunday, but Peraza's status remains in limbo. Peraza played in 18 games during his first taste of the big leagues last year and had an .833 OPS in 57 plate appearances, but he hit just .205 over 14 games during spring training. The 22-year-old would likely fill a bench role if on the MLB roster, so the Yankees could prioritize getting him consistent playing time in the minors.