Peraza went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He also walked once.

Peraza's steal is the first in the majors this season, but the sixth when you count the five he had in nine games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old infielder has significant speed and would be a major contributor to the category for fantasy players if he was to get an everyday role with the Yankees, but there's just no guarantee that will happen for Peraza in 2023.