Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Peraza heads up to the majors after hitting .289/.357/.316 over 38 at-bats with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. No corresponding transaction has been announced as of yet. Peraza should see playing time in the middle infield while up with the club, but he isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against the Twins.