Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Peraza dealt with a minor hand injury in early August but missed less than a week. The 22-year-old had a somewhat slow start to the season but has slashed .312/.377/.546 with 13 home runs, nine doubles, 41 runs, 34 RBI and 22 stolen bases over 51 games since June 11. Peraza should push for playing time in the big leagues, and it's possible that he overtakes Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the Yankees' primary shortstop at some point.