Peraza (ankle) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Peraza hasn't started in a game in a week and hasn't made an appearance since last Wednesday while he contends with a right ankle sprain. The rookie appears to be reasonably healthy at this point, however, as manager Aaron Boone said prior to Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rays that Peraza was available off the bench, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Peraza looks as though he'll be limited to a utility role while he's with the big club.