The Yankees recalled Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
With Josh Donaldson (calf) headed for the 10-day injured list, Peraza will come up to provide the Yankees with additional infield depth. Peraza is slashing .261/.352/.495 this season in Triple-A, but he's struggled heavily during his limited major-league opportunities.
