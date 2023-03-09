Peraza said he was able to run "all out" during Thursday's spring training game against Boston without any pain in his lower left leg, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Peraza tweaked something in his left leg a week ago, but it now appears that the 22-year-old prospect has fully recovered from whatever was bothering him. Peraza is sitting on a .222/.417/.222 slash line through 12 plate appearances this spring, and he figures to serve as the Yankees' Opening Day shortstop.