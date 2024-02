Peraza was scratched from the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday because of shoulder tightness, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees do not have any tests planned at the moment, as they're hopeful it's merely a day-to-day situation. Assuming health, Peraza is projected to open the season either in a reserve role for the Bronx Bombers or back at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he can play every day.