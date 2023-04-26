Peraza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

He'll sit for the second time in the three-game series after compiling a .158/.304/.158 slash line in his 23 plate appearances for the Yankees since getting a call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 16. Though the Yankees have two spots in the everyday lineup available while Harrison Bader (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) are on the shelf, none of Peraza, Willie Calhoun, Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Franchy Cordero has performed well enough of late to emerge as a stable starting option.