Peraza went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 4-3 victory versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

Peraza's double in the third inning plated the Yankees' third run and marked the third time in his past four games that he has driven in a run. The 23-year-old has a pair of three-hit performances over that four-game span, during which he's gone 7-for-15 with three doubles and three RBI. Even with the hot stretch, Peraza is still slashing a meager .180/.281/.220 over 114 plate appearances on the campaign.