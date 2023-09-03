Peraza went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Getting another start at second base in place of Gleyber Torres (back) and batting eighth, Peraza was the only Yankee to collect multiple hits on the night -- a surprising turn of events considering that prior to Saturday's eruption, the 23-year-old had gone just 2-for-33 (.061) in 10 games since his late August promotion. Peraza isn't one of the bigger names among the Baby Bombers currently filling the New York lineup, but after posting a .268/.357/.479 slash line in 300 plate appearances at Triple-A this season with 14 homers and 16 steals, he could still be part of the franchise's future, especially if Torres gets shifted off the keystone next season.