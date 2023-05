Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Peraza (ankle) is day-to-day with his right ankle sprain, but he won't be available for Friday's game against the Rays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone did say that the swelling has gone down in Peraza's right ankle, but the team will stay away from him today. Whether Peraza is able to play this weekend will likely depend on if that swelling continues to subside, but it's good news that he's already making progress.