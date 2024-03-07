Peraza is expected to undergo imaging on his right shoulder after reporting renewed soreness following a return to the lineup Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Peraza was playing in his first game in a week Tuesday but experienced a recurrence of the shoulder issue that's plagued him this spring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Sherman that he doesn't believe Peraza's injury to be serious, but more will be known after the test results are in. Peraza is competing for a spot on the Yanks' bench.