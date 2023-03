Peraza will play both shortstop and second base with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman ruled out third base for Peraza, but the young infielder will be used at both middle infield spots as he awaits a return to the majors. Peraza may have lost out to Anthony Volpe for the shortstop job, but he could still very well play an important part for the Yankees this season before all is said and done.