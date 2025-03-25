Reyes appears to have surpassed Oswald Peraza on the Yankees' depth chart and is a "strong candidate" to make the team's Opening Day roster, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reyes would fill two needs -- a right-handed bench bat and a player capable of playing both third base and left field -- if he makes the Yankees' roster. The 32-year-old has also had an excellent spring, as a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate Monday lifted his slash line to .326/.434/.488. Unlike Peraza (who is slashing just .167/.273/.188 this spring), Reyes isn't currently on the 40-man roster, but Kirschner speculates that New York may end of designating Peraza for assignment, as he's out of minor-league options. If Reyes does get a spot on the Opening Day roster, he'd be unlikely to play every day but could get semi-regular opportunities given his ability to play across both the infield and outfield.