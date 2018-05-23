Yankees' Ryan Bollinger: Summoned to majors

The Yankees selected Bollinger's contract from Double-A Trenton on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has split his time between Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, posting a 1.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 29 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .173 average. Though he has been working in a starting role this season, Bollinger will likely be deployed in long relief during his stay with the Yankees after A.J. Cole was needed for 1.2 innings out of the bullpen during Domingo German's abbreviated start Tuesday against the Rangers.