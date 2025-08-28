McMahon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against Washington in an 11-2 win Wednesday.

On a day when New York hit six long balls as a team, McMahon got in on the action with a three-run blast in the third inning. It was just the second homer McMahon has hit across 28 contests since being dealt to the Yankees on July 25, and this was his first one at home. The veteran third baseman hasn't done much with the bat since the trade, as he's posted a .649 OPS with a 32 percent strikeout rate during that 28-game stretch, though he's walked at a healthy 12 percent rate.