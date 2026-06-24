Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Hits IL due to infection

The Yankees placed McMahon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a throat infection.

Per Jack Curry of YES Network, McMahon is also recovering from an ear infection. McMahon hadn't played since Sunday, and with the Yankees' upcoming schedule being heavy against left-handed pitching, the decision was made to put the lefty-swinging third baseman on the shelf. He's expected to return from the IL when first eligible July 3. Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario and Oswaldo Cabrera could share the third-base job while McMahon is out.