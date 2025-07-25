The Yankees acquired McMahon from the Rockies on Friday in exchange for pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Bronx Bombers will fill their lineup hole at third base by adding McMahon, who has spent his entire professional career with the Rockies since being selected in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. The 30-year-old has clubbed 16 homers with 35 RBI, 42 runs and a .217/.314/.403 slash line through 100 games this season. McMahon also has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract after 2025.