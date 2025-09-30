Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Sitting out against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon is not in the lineup Tuesday for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.
With tough southpaw Garrett Crochet on the hill for the Red Sox, the lefty-swinging McMahon will grab a seat. Jose Caballero will play third base and bat ninth for the Yankees.
