McMahon went 2-for-3 wit ha solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

The third baseman took Tomoyuki Sugano deep in the second inning, one of three early homers by the Yankees as they take the battle for the AL East title with the Blue Jays right down to the wire. McMahon's long ball was just his fourth in 53 games in pinstripes but his 20th of the season, the fifth straight season he's reached that milestone and the sixth time overall in his career.