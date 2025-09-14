Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With ace southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, McMahon will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Trent Grisham and Austin Wells. McMahon's absence will open up third base for Amed Rosario, who will bat fifth.
