default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With ace southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, McMahon will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Trent Grisham and Austin Wells. McMahon's absence will open up third base for Amed Rosario, who will bat fifth.

More News