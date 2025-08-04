McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

McMahon will head to the bench for the first time since making his team debut July 26 and going 9-for-32 (.281average) with two doubles, five RBI and three runs through his first nine starts. Though he'll be taking a seat Monday while left-hander Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Rangers, the left-handed-hitting McMahon won't necessarily be used as a strict platoon player.