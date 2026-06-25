Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Fans six in quality start

Weathers (3-5) notched the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Weathers outdueled Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal on Wednesday, keeping the ball in the park on a night where Skubal was taken yard three times. That also makes it back-to-back quality starts for Weathers, which is an encouraging sign after the southpaw gave up 16 runs across his previous three outings. Weather has a respectable 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 95:24 K:BB over 86.2 innings, and he's set to get another crack at Detroit at home in his next appearance.