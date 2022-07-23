site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Shane Greene: Contract purchased by Yankees
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Greene's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The veteran righty has a 0.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10 strikeouts over his last 12 innings (nine appearances) at Triple-A. Greene will operate in a low-leverage role out of the big-league bullpen.
