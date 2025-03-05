Jones went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double and four total RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over the Phillies.

Jones' long ball -- a 393-foot blast in the third inning -- came off reliever Cody Stashak, but he also belted an RBI double off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. It's been a big spring for Jones, who is slashing .429/.500/1.500 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, three runs and a stolen base over six games in Grapefruit League play. Jones isn't likely to break camp with the Yankees, but his performance in exhibition play has further justified his status as one of the organization's top prospects.