Yankees' Spencer Jones: Homers, steals base Wednesday

Jones went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the White Sox.

Jones established a season high in RBI on Wednesday. With Aaron Judge (ribs) and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) both sidelined for the foreseeable future, Jones has a chance to play a bigger role in the Yankees' outfield while he's up in the major leagues. However, the 25-year-old is still slashing only .226/.318/.381 with three homers, four doubles, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over 95 plate appearances.