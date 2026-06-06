Yankees' Spencer Jones: Logs three hits in Judge's absence

Jones went 3-for-3 with an RBI double during Friday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Jones was recalled ahead of Friday's game and started in right field due to the absence of Aaron Judge (ribs). Jones reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, with his double in the fourth inning bringing Jazz Chisholm home. With Judge sidelined, Jones should see regular playing time in the outfield against right-handers until either Giancarlo Stanton (calf) or Jasson Dominguez (shoudler) is back from the injured list.