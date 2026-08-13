Yankees' Spencer Jones: Raps two doubles in three-RBI game

Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a pair of doubles in Wednesday's 10-5 win over Seattle.

On a night when the Yankees banged out a whopping eight extra-base hits, Jones accounted for two of them out of the No. 3 lineup spot. Luis Garcia has gotten off to a bit of a slow start since joining the Yankees, so it remains to be seen how New York will handle its batting order going forward. Jones has provided some pop while getting on base at a healthy clip but has struggled to hit for average, slashing .218/.312/.403 with five homers, 18 RBI, five stolen bases and 12 runs scored across 141 trips to the plate.