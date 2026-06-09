Yankees' Thatcher Hurd: Back in action after TJ surgery

Hurd (elbow) has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits and five walks while striking out six batters across seven innings since being activated from Single-A Tampa's 7-day injured list May 26.

The No. 89 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Hurd didn't make his professional debut until just over a month ago after completing his recovery from February 2025 Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old righty was sharp over three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League (1.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings), but he was roughed up for 10 runs in just 2.1 innings in his first start for Tampa. Hurd bounced back nicely his last time out for Tampa, however, striking out four and permitting one unearned run across 4.2 frames.