Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Locastro was sent down in early June after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and he's slashed .254/.325/.439 with two homers, 20 runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases over 31 games since returning to full health. The 30-year-old will join the active roster to provide outfield depth prior to the All-Star break.
