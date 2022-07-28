Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Locastro was called up by the Yankees but didn't appear in any games during his stint with the major-league club. The 30-year-old will lose his spot on the active roster after the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals on Wednesday.
