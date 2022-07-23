Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
He logged 12 at-bats, registering one home run and two steals, since being recalled a week ago. Locastro could be back up the next time the Yankees need some depth off the bench.
