Calhoun is batting leadoff in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gleyber Torres has been the Yankees' leadoff hitter of late, but he'll move down a slot to the two hole while Calhoun is elevated to leadoff. Calhoun is in right field for this one, marking the second time in three games he's played right since Aaron Judge (toe) went down.