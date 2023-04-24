Calhoun is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
The lefty-hitting Calhoun is on the bench against a right-hander (Sonny Gray) for the second straight day, signaling that he's lost hold of a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. Expect the Yankees to rotate a number of players at the DH spot until the team gets one of Harrison Bader (oblique), Josh Donaldson (hamstring) or Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) back from the injured list.
