Calhoun is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With southpaw JP Sears on the bump for Oakland, the lefty-hitting Calhoun will take a seat for the second day in a row. DJ LeMahieu will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter in the series opener.
More News
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Idle versus lefty•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Goes deep again•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Swats first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Picking up work versus righties•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Yankees' Willie Calhoun: Losing work versus righties•