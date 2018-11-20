Yuki Yanagita: Expresses interest in MLB
Yanagita has expressed interest in moving to MLB, the Japan Times reports. He becomes eligible for international free agency next year, but he'll be in the second of a three-year contract with Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
Yanagita is the top hitter in NPB as he hit .352 with 36 home runs and a 1.092 OPS (second best in the league) last season. He just turned 30 years old, so he'd be in the decline phase of his career if he reaches MLB. However, he'll still find an active market for his services.
