Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, was present at the 76ers' morning shootaround but did not participate, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid not going through shootaround bodes poorly for his chances of playing Friday. The big man appeared to aggravate his knee injury in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, during which he posted 35 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes. If Embiid is sidelined, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for an uptick in playing time.