Embiid registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over Minnesota.

Embiid was cleared to make his preseason debut Friday after finishing up rehab on his left knee. He didn't disappoint, as he managed to contribute across the board, falling just two assists shy of a double-double. Embiid nearly reached the 20-minute threshold in Philly's final matchup of the preseason, so while the team has yet to comment on whether he'll be limited to begin the regular season, it's a positive sign that he was able to go this long in his first taste of game action since Feb. 22.