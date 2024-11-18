Embiid, who's listed as doubtful due to an illness, is warming up ahead of Monday's game against the Heat, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid was initially listed as questionable but got downgraded to doubtful Monday morning. However, now it appears he's trending more toward questionable again. Either way, if he gets the green light, Embiid will likely be limited against Miami. The 2022-23 MVP has made only two appearances in the current campaign. He made his season debut against the Knicks on Nov. 12, playing 26 minutes while recording 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and a block. That was the first night of a back-to-back set, and Embiid was back on the sidelines the next night. However, he returned to action Friday in Orlando, posting 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes.