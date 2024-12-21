George (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Although head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that he expects George to play Saturday, the 76ers could opt to rest the star forward for precautionary reasons on the second leg of a back-to-back. If George is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Martin and Ricky Council are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
76ers' Paul George: Set to play in back-to-back set•
-
76ers' Paul George: Erupts for season-high 33•
-
76ers' Paul George: Supplies full stat line Friday•
-
76ers' Paul George: Contributes in double digits in win•
-
76ers' Paul George: Scores team-high 21 in win•
-
76ers' Paul George: Good to go against Orlando•