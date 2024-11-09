Head coach Nick Nurse is hoping to get George at least 25 minutes in Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George has played 32 and 24 minutes respectively in his first two games after missing the first five to start the season. The 76ers will continue to manage the veteran wing's playing time as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee. The 34-year-old is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 triples since debuting with Philadelphia.