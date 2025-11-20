Grimes finished Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Raptors with 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes.

Grimes was quiet through the first three quarters of Wednesday's game, though it's worth noting that he was on the floor for the start of the third quarter ahead of Justin Edwards. Grimes played the entire fourth quarter and for good reason, as he scored 15 of his 21 points in the final frame (including nine points from deep). The fifth-year pro has seen heavy minutes in a reserve role this season, and that shouldn't change even when Paul George (knee) and Kelly Oubre (knee) return from their respective injuries. Grimes has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.6 threes over 31.3 minutes per game.