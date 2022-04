Harris put up 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist during Monday's 112-97 win over Toronto.

Harris recorded his second straight game of 20-plus points on at least 63.6 percent shooting. The veteran forward has been firing on all cylinders this series as he looks to carry his momentum into Games 3 and 4 in Toronto.