Harris produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 96-84 win over the Nets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harris finished as one of three 76ers players with 20 or more points while hauling in the second-highest rebound mark in Monday's Game 2 victory at home. Harris tallied 20 or more points with 10 or more rebounds on four occasions during the regular season.