Maxey (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey missed the past three games for the 76ers, but he'll return to action on the same day he was named an Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve. With Joel Embiid (knee) out indefinitely, Maxey will have a lot more usage for the foreseeable future. With Maxey back in the lineup, Patrick Beverley and Kelly Oubre will likely lose some fantasy appeal.