Maxey registered 34 points (14-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 42 minutes during the 76ers' 123-108 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

It was another strong performance from the fifth-year point guard, who has posted back-to-back double-doubles of at least 30 points and 10 assists. Maxey scored 11 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the 76ers, and he also contributed on the defensive end with multiple steals and multiple blocks. In seven outings since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness, Maxey has averaged 29.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 threes and 2.0 steals over 40.0 minutes per game.