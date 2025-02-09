Maxey ended Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Bucks with 39 points (16-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 40 minutes.

Maxey torched the nets while recording a team-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard also sank five or more triples for the 14th time this season. The 23-year-old has been spectacular of late, logging eight outings with 30 or more points over his last 10 appearances. Moreover, Maxey has now racked up 27 or more points in each of his last 18 outings.